Panthers QB Cam Newton sustains foot injury, leaves preseason debut vs. Patriots

It had been eight months since Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton last played an NFL game, but his 2019 debut lasted less than a quarter.

Newton started the team’s third preseason game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, his first game action since the team decided to sit him the last two contests of the 2018 season due to shoulder soreness and tightness.

But midway through the first quarter, the pocket collapsed around Newton and forced him to scramble. At one point, Newton appeared to tweak his foot making a jump cut, and then Patriots defensive tackle Adam Butler grabbed Newton’s lower left leg trying to sack the quarterback.

Newton eventually went down in a scrum of bodies, but was slow getting up off the field. He limped to the sideline, where his left foot was briefly evaluated by team medical staff. Soon after, Newton left the field and went back to the locker room.

The team announced he would not return with a foot injury.

That sack was the second hit Newton took in limited snaps. The first came when Kyle Van Noy ran past tight end Chris Manhertz and drilled Newton from the front on his second series.

The last time the Panthers played in New England in the preseason in 2014, Newton suffered a broken rib. Kyle Allen came in to replace Newton on the following offensive series.

Newton finished the day 4-for-6 for 30 yards.