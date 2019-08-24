Will Panthers audition quarterbacks? Rivera ‘really good’ with who they now have

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton on the bench in the first quarter Thursday after he sprained his left foot in a 10-3 preseason loss to the New England Patriots. Newton didn’t practice Saturday and is still wearing a protective boot. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

The Carolina Panthers don’t intend to audition other quarterbacks, despite starter Cam Newton’s uncertain status for the Sept 8 opener against the Los Angeles Rams, coach Ron Rivera said Saturday.

Newton suffered a left mid-foot sprain in the first quarter of Thursday’s 10-3 preseason loss to the New England Patriots. Newton didn’t participate in practice Saturday and is still wearing a protective boot, Rivera said. While backups Kyle Allen and Will Grier have been shaky this preseason, the team isn’t looking for alternatives, based on Rivera’s comments.

“No. We’re really good about who we have,” Rivera said when asked if they’re inclined to work out other quarterbacks.

“We really like what we’re seeing. There have been some things, in terms of decision-making, that have been pretty good. (Allen and Grier) haven’t delivered a good ball a couple of times -- that’s been disappointing because we’ve had some guys who’ve been wide-open -- but the progress that you see at practice, I know it’s not games, but you see the growth.

“We’re trying to develop one or two guys who can be here a while alongside Cam.”

Panthers general manager Marty Hurney said Friday he is “cautiously optimistic” Newton’s injury will heal in time for him to start against the Rams. The Panthers didn’t intend to play Newton in the final preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Thursday before he was injured, so Newton’s absence only changes the practice plan this week.

Rivera said Allen, who started the first two preseason games and replaced Newton in New England, got most of the reps with the first offense Saturday. The Panthers invested a third-round pick in rookie Grier, the first quarterback the team has drafted since selecting Newton No. 1 overall in 2011.

While Rivera anticipates Newton getting some practice activity, the priority is addressing the injury with utmost caution.

“We’re going to take it day-by-day,” Rivera said. “There is no timetable.”