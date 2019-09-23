Panthers rule QB Cam Newton out for Week 4 at Houston; Kyle Allen to start again

(RE)MARKS on Panthers victory over the Arizona Cardinals Charlotte Observer writer Brendan Marks breaks down the Carolina Panthers 38-20 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at StateFarm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Charlotte Observer writer Brendan Marks breaks down the Carolina Panthers 38-20 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at StateFarm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has been ruled out for this Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans, the team announced Monday.

Newton re-injured his left foot in Week 2 against Tampa Bay and did not practice all last week leading up to Sunday’s 38-20 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Newton originally sprained his mid-left foot in the third week of the preseason against New England, and he missed about a week’s worth of practices thereafter.

Second-year backup Kyle Allen started against Arizona and excelled in just his second NFL start, throwing for four touchdowns and no interceptions. Allen’s passer rating of 144.4 was the second-highest in a game in team history, trailing only Newton’s 153.3 rating against Atlanta in 2015.

“What Cam needs right now is time and rest for his foot,” coach Ron Rivera said in a statement. “We want him at 100 percent when he’s ready, so there’s no exact timetable for his return. At this point, we’re going to go forward with Kyle as our starter.”

Rivera is scheduled to speak to local media at noon on Monday.