Carolina Panthers will not attend Colin Kaepernick’s workout for NFL teams in Atlanta

The NFL is holding a workout for quarterback Colin Kaepernick on Saturday, and although all 32 teams were invited to attend, the Carolina Panthers will not be among them.

According to a league source, the Panthers will not be in Atlanta for his workout that includes on-field and interview portions.

Carolina does not feel that it is need of a veteran quarterback at this time. Since Cam Newton was placed on injured reserve, the Panthers have not brought in any quarterbacks for try-outs, and coach Ron Rivera has said they feel comfortable with the situation.

Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, has been out of the league since 2016. He was the first to kneel during the national anthem to protest social injustice and racial inequality during his time in San Francisco.

Kaepernick’s close friend and former teammate, Eric Reid, shared that he spoke to Panthers owner David Tepper about bringing him in.

“I spoke to David Tepper last week when Cam was put on IR. He communicated to me that they weren’t looking to add a veteran quarterback, but if they were, they’d be interested. So we’ll see if they’ll send somebody to be there,” Reid said. “(Tepper) said that if they were looking to add a veteran quarterback, that he would be evaluated.

“I told him I’d hold him to that.”

The Panthers have two quarterbacks on their roster, Kyle Allen and Will Grier, both of whom are in their first full NFL seasons.