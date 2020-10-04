Here is who national experts are predicting will win Panthers-Cardinals game

So the Panthers ended a 10-game losing streak against the Chargers last week.

Carolina comes back home Sunday to play the Arizona Cardinals and quarterback Kyler Murray. The question is can the Panthers make it two in a row, playing in front of fans for the first time all season.

Most NFL experts don’t think it’s going to happen:

▪ According to Tallysight, which congregates picks from national experts, 97 percent predict a Cardinals win, including Solomon Wilcots and Bruce Gradkowski of Pro Football Focus. Gradkowski likes the Cardinals 31-21.

▪ All six Sports Illustrated Monday Morning QBs are picking Arizona.

▪ Seven of the eight CBS experts are going Cardinals. The outlier? Will Brinson likes Carolina at home.

▪ Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com thinks the Panthers get close, but fall 29-28.

He writes, “The Panthers’ offense is far more respectable under Matt Rhule than it was a year ago, and their defense showed signs of life last week with youngsters Brian Burns and Jeremy Chinn shining. This game is close to a toss-up, but Kliff Kingsbury’s program is still a year ahead of Rhule’s.”

▪ Eight of nine panelists for ESPN leaned Cardinals. The outlier? Trey Wingo....The Sporting News picks Cardinals 27, Panthers 24, and seven USA Today experts, out of seven, picked Arizona.

▪ Both of the Pro Football Talk writers -- Michael Davis Smith and Mike Florio -- picked the Cardinals. Davis Smith said Cardinals 32-21, thinking Murray will have a big game and said “a young Panthers defense (will have) trouble keeping up with the Cardinals’ wide-open offense.”

Local news has never been more important Subscribe for unlimited digital access to the news that matters to your community. #readlocal

Florio has the Cardinals winning 30-23.

“The Cardinals need to learn how to win the games they’re supposed to win,” he said. “Last week, they failed. This week, it won’t get any easier against a Carolina team that is ahead of schedule in its effort to rebuild.”