Panthers activate CB Eli Apple from IR, LB Tahir Whitehead questionable for game vs. Cardinals

Carolina Panthers cornerback Eli Apple has been activated from injured reserve prior to Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. The team released defensive end Shareef Miller in a corresponding move.

Linebacker Tahir Whitehead (thigh) has been added to the Panthers injury report Saturday and is questionable to play.

Apple, 25, would have most likely been the Panthers opening-day starter opposite cornerback Donte Jackson if not for his multiple injuries — hamstring, ankle, foot — that he came into camp with or sustained during camp. The team designated him for return this week and Apple participated in practice leading up to Sunday’s game.

If Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins plays Sunday, Apple gives the team another big corner to go against the star wide receiver.

The Panthers depth at cornerback was an issue throughout the offseason. Cornerback Rasul Douglas, who was claimed on waivers just prior to Week 1, has played well through the first three weeks and become a team leader.

With the team activating Apple, he will see the field to an extent, but Jackson and Douglas will likely start. He spent the first three weeks of the season on injured reserve, the minimum amount of time required to be on the list. Teams can return an unlimited number of players from IR.

Apple signed with the Panthers late in the free agency process after a signing with the Raiders did not work out. He was last with the Saints after the Giants traded him midway through the 2018 season. His 2019 season with the Saints ended early due to an ankle injury suffered in Week 16.

Miller was inactive for the first three games of the season.

WR Keith Kirkwood has also been designated for return after spending the first three weeks of the season on injured reserve with a broken clavicle. He will not be activated for Sunday’s game and the team has 21 days from when a player is designated for return to do so.

Practice squad updates: The Panthers have also activated running back Reggie Bonnafon and linebacker Chris Orr for Sunday’s game from the practice squad.

This will Bonnafon’s second time being moved to the active roster in this way with Christian McCaffrey out for at least another two games with a high ankle sprain. This is the last time the Panthers can activate Bonnafon from the practice squad. After this, he will have to be signed to the active roster full-time if the team wants him available for games.

Orr has also been activated off the practice squad as a response to Whitehead’s injury. An undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin, Orr will make his NFL debut. This is also the first time the Panthers have made two practice squad players active on gameday with the new rules this season.