There’s good and bad news on the injury front for the Panthers against Arizona

There’s good news and there’s bad news for the Carolina Panthers this week.

The good news is, veteran defensive tackle Kawann Short, who has not played since Week 1 because of a foot injury, is likely to return for Sunday’s home game against the Arizona Cardinals, barring any setback. Short was a full participant in practice this week after being limited the previous two weeks. Short, 31, who is one of the team captains, brings a veteran presence and a pass-rushing ability on the inside that the Panthers have been missing. Carolina finally got to the quarterback last week, sacking Chargers’ Justin Herbert twice.

The Panthers hope he can add to that against Kyler Murray at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday.

The bad news is that starting left tackle Russell Okung, also a team captain, is questionable with a groin injury. His participation in Saturday’s practice will likely determine whether he will play Sunday. If Okung can’t go, the Panthers will rotate tackles Greg Little and Trent Scott, similar to how they did against the Chargers when Okung was ruled out.

Little played in 39% of the offensive snaps in his absence, while Scott played in 61% of those snaps.

Other injuries

▪ Panthers rookie defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (undisclosed illness) practiced for the first time this week in a limited capacity Friday. Panthers coach Matt Rhule said Friday that Gross-Matos was healthy.

He is eligible to play. However, his lack of practice time could render him inactive, should the coaching staff choose to go with someone else.

▪ Offensive guard Dennis Daley is questionable with an ankle injury. However, left guard Chris Reed is likely to start.

▪ Carolina cornerback Eli Apple and Keith Kirkwood were both activated from the injured reserve list. According to the new NFL rules, the Panthers have 21 days to add the players to the active roster. In other words, the Panthers are eligible to use either or both. However, it’s unclear whether they will do so Sunday or wait another week.

