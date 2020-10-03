Cam Newton placed on reserve/COVID-19 list per multiple reports; Pats game rescheduled

Former Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, per multiple reports.

The Patriots confirmed Saturday morning that a player had tested positive for the virus Friday evening and that every precaution was being taken.

“Late last night we received notice that a Patriots player tested positive for COVID-19. The player immediately entered self-quarantine. Several additional players, coaches and staff who have been in close contact with the player received point of care tests this morning and all were negative for COVID-19,” the Patriots said in a statement.

Statement from the New England Patriots. pic.twitter.com/eSTUukh5vl — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 3, 2020

The Patriots were scheduled to play the Chiefs in Kansas City at 4:25 p.m. Sunday. That game is now being rescheduled for Monday or Tuesday.

“The New England-Kansas City game scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday will be rescheduled to Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams,” the NFL said in a statement. “In consultation with infectious disease experts, both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA to evaluate multiple close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments. All decisions will be made with the health and safety of players, team and gameday personnel as our primary consideration.”

It has been reported by NFL Network that Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu is also being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday.

Newton is the first starting quarterback to be placed on the list for an extended period of time. Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was placed on the list during the offseason due to a false positive test.

The Falcons faced a similar situation last week when cornerback A.J. Terrell tested positive the day before Atlanta’s Week 3 home game against the Bears. The game took place as scheduled.

The NFL is already dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak surrounding the Tennessee Titans. The Titans game against the Steelers scheduled for this weekend was postponed. 16 players and staff have reportedly tested positive within the organization.

The Panthers currently have no players on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Three players from Carolina have spent time on COVID-19 lists this season.