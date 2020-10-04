Inactive players for Panthers vs. Cardinals: LT Russell Okung out again

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (90) works against Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Russell Okung (76) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken) AP

The Panthers will be without left tackle Russell Okung (groin) for a second straight game when the team hosts the Cardinals Sunday.

The team was hopeful that Okung would be available for today’s game, but he is among the team’s inactives Sunday.

Second-year left tackle Greg Little will likely start in his place, however, he rotated with veteran Trent Scott last week in Los Angeles.

This week the Panthers get back defensive tackle Kawann Short who missed the previous two games with a foot injury. Linebacker Tahir Whitehead (thigh) is also active after being downgraded to questionable Saturday.

Guard Dennis Daley (ankle) is inactive for a fourth straight week.

For the Cardinals, wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) and Christian Kirk (groin) are both active after being questionable coming into the game.

Panthers inactives

QB P.J. Walker

CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver

RB Trenton Cannon

LB Chris Orr

OL Dennis Daley

LT Russell Okung

DT Bravvion Roy

Cardinals inactives

QB Brett Hundley

RB Eno Benjamin

S Chris Banjo

S Budda Baker

LB Devon Kennard

OL Joshua Miles

OL Josh Jones