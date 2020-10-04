Carolina Panthers
Inactive players for Panthers vs. Cardinals: LT Russell Okung out again
The Panthers will be without left tackle Russell Okung (groin) for a second straight game when the team hosts the Cardinals Sunday.
The team was hopeful that Okung would be available for today’s game, but he is among the team’s inactives Sunday.
Second-year left tackle Greg Little will likely start in his place, however, he rotated with veteran Trent Scott last week in Los Angeles.
This week the Panthers get back defensive tackle Kawann Short who missed the previous two games with a foot injury. Linebacker Tahir Whitehead (thigh) is also active after being downgraded to questionable Saturday.
Guard Dennis Daley (ankle) is inactive for a fourth straight week.
For the Cardinals, wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) and Christian Kirk (groin) are both active after being questionable coming into the game.
Panthers inactives
QB P.J. Walker
CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver
RB Trenton Cannon
LB Chris Orr
OL Dennis Daley
LT Russell Okung
DT Bravvion Roy
Cardinals inactives
QB Brett Hundley
RB Eno Benjamin
S Chris Banjo
S Budda Baker
LB Devon Kennard
OL Joshua Miles
OL Josh Jones
