A rivalry? Not quite, but Panthers have a chance to end streak against Falcons

The last time the Carolina Panthers won in Atlanta, Roman Harper had a 31-yard pick-six, Dan Quinn was the defensive coordinator in Seattle and the game was played in the Georgia Dome.

That was Dec. 28, 2014. The Panthers pulled off a 34-3 win over the Falcons. Since then, the Panthers have lost eight of 10 games against Atlanta. Six of those were by more than one score. Both wins came at Bank of America Stadium (2015 and 2017).

The Panthers have lost five in a row to the team’s division opponent.

During Wednesday’s virtual media availability, questions were asked about a rivalry between the Falcons and Panthers. The players had no knowledge of such a thing.

“I haven’t heard anybody talk about the rivalry since I’ve been here,” wide receiver DJ Moore said. “For the three years I’ve been here, I ain’t never hear that it was a rivalry. I just know we got to get a win.”

In order for there to be a rivalry, both sides have to have won games recently and somewhat consistently. That’s not the case with these two teams. But this Sunday, in Matt Rhule’s first season as head coach in the NFL, the Panthers will an opportunity to do something that this team hasn’t done since 2014 and actually win against the Falcons on the road.

Atlanta comes into the game 0-4, including two head-scratching last-minute losses. The Falcons are dealing with injuries to several players, including wide receiver Julio Jones (hamstring), who did not practice Wednesday.

The Falcons have a bit of a depleted secondary as well, which the Panthers will try to take advantage of. The Panthers are coming in with their own injured players, including running back Christian McCaffrey (high ankle sprain), who will miss a third consecutive game. But Carolina has won two in a row without him and looked improved with each game.

Even with the running back situation, this Panthers team is overall getting healthier and is a completely new group for the matchup with the Falcons. Sunday will be the next big test.

Injury updates: The Panthers did not have a single player on the active roster not participating in practice Wednesday. Running backs McCaffrey and Reggie Bonnafon were both absent due to their respective high ankle sprains, but they are on injured reserve (practice squad version for Bonnafon) and were not expected to be present.

Rhule said Bonnafon’s injury took place on his last carry at the end of Sunday’s win over the Cardinals, leading the Panthers to put him on practice squad/injured Tuesday.

“Reggie didn’t really think it was going to be much of anything. (Running backs coach Jeff Nixon) saw him Monday and then relayed to me, like he’s fine, he feels good. But our doctors here are really thorough. They do a great job of evaluating everything, getting the scans and he unfortunately has as an ankle that’s going to hold him out for a little while,” Rhule said. “I hate it for Reggie. I mean he was doing everything needed, had some great runs the last two weeks, caught the touchdown, but you know that’s the name of the game

Cornerback Eli Apple (hamstring) was limited at practice after missing much of Sunday’s game with a pulled hamstring, and fellow corner Donte Jackson (toe) was also limited after missing some of the win over the Cardinals because of his injury.

Left tackle Russell Okung (groin) was limited at practice. He has missed the past two games. Guard Dennis Daley (ankle) practiced in full. He has not been active for a game this season.

Tight end Chris Manhertz (ankle) was also limited in practice.

Defensive growth: Panthers rookie defensive tackle Derrick Brown continues to improve each week and now has five tackles for loss, which not only leads the team, but ties him for third in the NFL. Brown has played well over the past two weeks, but when asked how he deals with critics, Brown said he only listens to a select group.

“I don’t really pay attention to it. If I play bad, my dad will let me know. I just rely a lot on my family and my circle of people that they may tell you, ‘Hey, man, you had a rough one today’ or my dad will come tell me how it is,” Brown said. “That’s really the only parts I listen to or my coaches, of course. When the tape turns on, there’s no holding back on that.”

He talked with his dad after the Panthers’ Week 2 loss to the Buccaneers and the pair discussed getting back to playing like himself. Brown is part of a rookie class that has continued to show improvement and been key contributors in the first quarter of the season. The defense as a whole has also gotten more comfortable with each other and coordinator Phil Snow’s scheme.

“Being able to trust the guys you’re next to,” Brown said when asked about the confidence level of the defensive line. “We still haven’t been together that long as a full unit. Just every single day, building that bond amongst one another and being able to trust the guy next to you, that’s what it comes down to.”