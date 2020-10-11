Inactive players for Panthers vs. Falcons: WR Julio Jones (hamstring injury) is out

One of the Atlanta Falcons’ best players won’t be out on the field Sunday.

Wide receiver Julio Jones is out for Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury. Jones has been battling the injury for a number of weeks and was questionable coming into the game.

Jones’ absence will allow the Panthers’ defense to focus on stopping wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who has scored a touchdown in every game he has played against Carolina.

Panthers quarterback Will Grier will backup Teddy Bridgewater for the fourth time this season with quarterback P.J. Walker inactive.

The team also made two backup guards, Dennis Daley and Michael Schofield, inactive. Daley is healthy after battling an ankle injury over the first four games of the season. Schofield started the first two games at left guard, but was benched for Chris Reed in Week 4 after he returned from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Carolina Panthers

QB P.J. Walker

CB Eli Apple (hamstring)

CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver

G Dennis Daley

G Michael Schofield

Atlanta Falcons

WR Julio Jones (hamstring)

CB Jordan Miller

RB Qadree Ollison

S Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion)

OT John Wetzel

DT Deadrin Senat