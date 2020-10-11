What makes the Panthers so hard to beat? Let Teddy Bridgewater explain

A week ago, after the Carolina Panthers upset the Arizona Cardinals, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was asked what helped the Panthers pull off the win.

Bridgewater said Carolina was a “tough a--” football team. Again facing a national audience on the FOX postgame show Sunday, following a 23-16 win over Atlanta, Bridgewater had a similar answer when he was asked how the Panthers have won three straight games while learning a new system from head coach Matt Rhule and offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

“I think it’s just the way we prepare throughout the week,” he said. “Like I said last week, we’re a tough a-- football team. And when you watch us practice on Wednesdays, Thursdays, we fly around. It’s all the credit to the guys. They take pride in being a tough football team instead of just talking about it.”

Sunday, Bridgewater completed 27-of-37 passes for 313 yards and two touchdowns, and he completed nine passes for 60 yards to reserve running back Mike Davis. Davis has played well, filling in for star Christian McCaffrey, who has not played during the three-game win streak.

Davis ran 16 times for 89 yards Sunday.

“We really appreciate Mike and the way he’s been working for us,” Bridgewater said on FOX. “I always tell him I love him because he plays the game angry because he plays the game angry and that’s the way I try to play this game. He works extremely hard throughout theweek. He plays with a chip on his shoulder and feels like his been counted out so many times. So when he’s out there, he’s trying to punish everybody in his way and we appreciate that he’s on our team.”

