Injured Christian McCaffrey can return from IR, but Panthers want to test him first

Panthers coach Matt Rhule said Christian McCaffrey will undergo a series of tests Monday to evaluate the progress of a high ankle sprain he suffered in Week 2 against the Buccaneers.

McCaffrey has been on injured reserve for the past three weeks, which means he is eligible to return, according to the NFL’s new rules this season.

But the Panthers do not have to activate him yet.

McCaffrey’s injury was slated to keep him out for four to six weeks. If that timeline stands, McCaffrey could return as early as Week 6 against the Saints.

“Once the doctors say he’s clear and he feels like he’s clear, we’ll activate him,” Rhule said. “But I’m not sure when that will be.”

Rhule declined to speculate whether McCaffrey would be prepared for Sunday’s game against the Bears.

The Panthers likely won’t put McCaffrey back on the field until he is fully healthy. Since his injury, the Panthers are 3-0 and backup Mike Davis has played well in his absence.

Over the past three games, Davis has rushed for 219 yards and a touchdown, and has 21 receptions for 132 yards and three touchdowns.

“Well, we definitely miss Christian McCaffrey, that guy is certainly a really special and talented player, but in his absence, Mike Davis has been exceptional,” Panthers left tackle Russell Okung said Sunday. “His aggression when he’s really hitting the hole, understanding his reads and trusting his offensive line to do what we do best, I think it’s really a testament to his efforts in practice and his desire to be a better player each and every day and every week.”

Davis said he’s “playing angry.” He is second on the team in receptions with 30, despite only playing three snaps in Week 1. Davis finished with 89 yards rushing and 60 receiving yards and a touchdown in the Panthers 23-16 win on Sunday.

The Panthers are now 3-2 and are tied for first place in the NFC South.

Davis said McCaffrey is one of his biggest supporters, and is normally the first one to send him a text after the game with a video of his highlights.

When he is able to return, McCaffrey’s addition will only be a bonus for a team that has continued to improve each week.