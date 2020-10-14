At least 6 Panthers players made in-game contact with Falcons player on COVID-19 list

The Panthers announced Wednesday morning that the team has entered the NFL’s intensive protocol related to COVID-19.

The move was precautionary after Falcons defensive tackle Marlon Davidson was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday. Being added to the list doesn’t necessarily mean a player tested positive for COVID-19.

As of Wednesday morning, no Carolina player had tested positive for COVID-19.

Due to the recent Tennessee Titans outbreak, the NFL has implemented new protocols this month to limit the spread of COVID-19. Those new protocols include that anyone with “high risk” close contact exposure to a COVID-19 positive individual must be isolated for at least five days, even if the person is negative and remains asymptomatic.

Davidson played 12 snaps against the Panthers on Sunday, all in the first half. Three snaps were on special teams, while the other nine were on defense. He made contact with at least six Panthers players, according to film analysis by The Observer, including right guard John Miller on five plays, left tackle Russell Okung on three plays, center Matt Paradis on two plays, left tackle Taylor Moton on two plays, left guard Chris Reed on one play and backup lineman Trent Scott on three special teams plays.

Since Oct. 1, 12 games have had to be rescheduled due to players testing positive for COVID-19. The Bears, who the Panthers are scheduled to play Sunday, placed practice squad player offensive lineman Badara Traore on the COVID-19 list Saturday and adjusted their practice schedule earlier this week.

The Panthers have placed three players on the reserve/COVID-19 list so far this year, but have not had a player on the list for multiple weeks.

Jonathan Alexander contributed reporting for this story. This story is breaking and will continue to be updated.