Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short will be placed on injured reserve and will need shoulder surgery to fix an injury he suffered against the Falcons, coach Matt Rhule said Wednesday. He’ll miss the remainder of the season.

Short suffered a torn rotator cuff in 2019 and missed all but two games last year; however, Rhule clarified that this injury is not the same shoulder he injured last season.

“Our hearts break for him,” Rhule said Wednesday. “He worked so hard to come back this year. He’s such an integral part of this team, and he will continue to be an integral part of this team.”

Rhule said Short injured his shoulder in the third quarter of last Sunday’s game after hitting Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. He did not return to the game.

Before the season, Short said he was just ready to play football after nearly a year of rehab and getting back to health.

Short had six tackles in three games this season. He missed Weeks 2 and 3 with a foot injury. Short’s absence will be a huge loss for a Panthers team already struggling to stop the run. The Panthers allow 133.4 yards rushing per game, which is eighth worst in the league. They’ve also allowed eight rushing touchdowns, which is tied for third-worst in the league.

Short was one of the Panthers’ six team captains. He was lauded by Rhule for his leadership. Short, 31, is the oldest player on a Panthers defense which returned only four starters from 2019.

Short, who was drafted in the second round of the 2013 NFL draft, was expected to pair with rookie defensive tackle Derrick Brown, who was drafted No. 8 overall. He had become somewhat of a mentor to Brown, who is expected to be a big part of the Panthers’ future. Short signed a five-year contract extension after the 2017 season, which keeps him through the 2021. He is due to make just over $13 million this year, and $14.5 million next year, according to spotrac.com.

With Short out, the Panthers will start defensive tackle Zach Kerr. Defensive end Efe Obada could also see some time at defensive tackle, as well as defensive tackle Woodrow Hamilton and rookie Bravvion Roy.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER