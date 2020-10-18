Will the Panthers beat the Bears? Here are predictions from the national experts

One. Two. Three.

Can the Carolina Panthers extend their winning streak to four in a row Sunday with a home game against the Chicago Bears?

We checked around the league with some NFL experts, and here’s what we found:

▪ Pro Football Talk’s Michael David Smith and Mike Florio are split.

David Smith says the Panthers win 13-10. Florio? He is going the other way.

“The Panthers have rewritten the rules of rebuilding. But the Bears quietly are building their own powerhouse, and the fact that Chicago is an underdog at 4-1 will get them properly lathered up to end Carolina’s unlikely three-game winning streak.”

Florio likes Bears 20-17.

▪ CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco likes the home team by 10, calling Panthers 27, Bears 17.

“This is surprisingly a big game between two good teams,” he writes. “The Panthers have impressed on both offense and defense and the young defense should be able slow Nick Foles and the gang. Teddy Bridgewater keeps on winning.”

▪ Will Brinson, also from CBS Sports, likes the Bears, but in a much closer game. Brinson picks Bears 17, Panthers 16.

▪ Over at NFL PickWatch, which pulls together picks from experts nationwide, 52 percent are going with the Panthers.

▪ The Sporting News, like many others, are calling for a close game: Bears 26, Panthers 23.

▪ Seven of the 10 ESPN experts are going with the Bears.

▪ The six Bleacher Report experts were split: three for the Bears and three for the Panthers. The Monday Morning Quarterbacks at Sports Illustrated had the same split.

▪ Finally, Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com thinks the Panthers make it four in a row, winning 24-21.

“It’s a matchup of one of the worst 4-1 teams ever — according to the numbers, Bears fans, don’t blame me! — and one of the most unheralded 3-2 teams in memory,” Rosenthal writes.