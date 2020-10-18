Jonathan Stewart on ‘the other 28,’ Steve Smith, Teddy B and staying in Charlotte long term

Jonathan Stewart made No. 28 famous for the Carolina Panthers.

Before current running back Mike Davis was earning headlines stepping into the starting role for an injured Christian McCaffrey, Stewart ram-rodded through opponents in a similar fashion, and wearing the same number, ending his career as the Panthers all-time leading rusher (7,318 yards) and second in rushing touchdowns (51).

From 2008-18, Stewart’s 7,335 rushing yards ranked No. 8 in the NFL.

The former Pro Bowler, who still lives in Charlotte, has partnered with Crown Royal Whisky to recognize a group of people selected by the Panthers for their outstanding community service before Sunday’s home game with the Bears.

Stewart spoke to The Observer on Thursday during a promotional tour.

Q. It’s been two years since you stopped playing. Do you still miss the game?

JS: “I don’t miss getting hit. I’m good on all that. It’s definitely been an experience watching from now as a fan. I’ve been enjoying it, and enjoying it with my family. My daughter’s getting into it. Every now and then, she’ll be like, ‘Are we gonna watch football today’? So it’s been nice to just really sit down with the family and watch the game and have respect for what I’m seeing on TV.”

Q. You still look like you’re working out. You still swole?

JS: “I gotta stay swole, just in case. One day, my daughter’s gonna have some young pup come to the step.”

Q. How long did it take for you to not get revved up on Sundays, ready to play?

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

JS: “For me personally, I’ve always had this idea that there’s an on-and-off switch when it comes to playing football. You can’t be how you are on the field in public. You can’t be that way with your family. I was always good about navigating my personality; what drives me to play football, and what drives me to be the family man that I am.”

Q. You’ve gotten into a relationship with Crown Royal Whisky. A big part is about being responsible, right?

JS: “Crown Royal stands on drinking responsibly. You don’t want to be that person that is ruining the fan experience for someone else because you’re not being responsible. Drink responsibly. It’s all about moderation. If you have a Crown in one hand, have a water in the other. Take that water break, and make sure you’re doing things the right way. ... Sunday before the game, they’re going to be recognizing some special people here Charlotte for their work that they do with the community.

They deserve the recognition. They’re passionate behind helping others. It’s infectious when you hear stories of what organizations are doing here in the Carolinas. There’s so many of them. So it’s really important that we have companies like Crown Royal that recognize the importance of giving back.”

Q. You used to wear No. 28 and did really well with it. What are your thoughts on the new No. 28 in town, Mike Davis?

JS: “Mike Davis is a phenomenal football player. I remember seeing that we got him in the offseason. I was excited because I saw him play in Seattle, and he ran really well. You wonder about a guy like him, why he hasn’t stuck around somewhere. But I can tell you that he’s gonna stick around here in the Carolinas, if he so chooses, because he’s a guy that’s going to bring it every game and run with purpose. I think he leads the league right now in broken tackles and that’s a great thing because when you break tackles, and when your offense is in the classroom watching film, and your teammates see how hard you run after the first attempt of a tackle and you’re breaking tackles, the offensive line is gonna block way harder for you and the receiving corps as well.

“So you’re only going to see more good things from Mike Davis, in my opinion. The Panthers, right now, I think the sky’s the limit as long as they stay healthy, because I think what we’re seeing right now is a team that’s coming together. Their chemistry is what stands out the most with Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback. His poise and his charisma isn’t taught. It’s something that’s given.”

Q. Do you see similarities between yourself and Mike Davis?

JS: “Yeah. Definitely number 28 (laughs). .... He punishes his opponents. He’s not afraid to (say), ‘OK, this is the only way that I can go, so I’m going to hit you before you hit me. And it’s going to hurt you more than it’s going to hurt me.’ And that’s exactly how he’s running the ball right now. And it’s infectious man. I think him having run the ball like that sets the tone for where this offense is gonna go and where this team is gonna go.”

Q. So is ‘playoffs’ a dirty word in Charlotte?

JS: “Oh no, it’s not a dirty word at all. If you’re not playing this game to go to the playoffs, why are you playing it? If you don’t have that mindset as a fan, you don’t need to be a fan. You need to find another team. That’s my opinion, you know, especially (with) all the negative talk with Christian McCaffrey right now, whether or not he deserves what he’s been paid and all that stuff. Yeah, he’s deserves what he’s been paid. He’s a once-in-a-lifetime athlete, and he’s used to proving people wrong all his life. And this is one thing that’s going to make him come back harder and stronger than ever. And it’s gonna be exciting to see. You can only pray for the defenses that have to deal with him and Mike Davis when he does come back.”

Q. I read that you were a sprinter in high school. I’m trying to imagine big ol’ Jonathan Stewart running the 100.

JS: “I was pretty fast. My best 100-meter time, hand time, was 10.76. I was moving, man. I didn’t have any form. I was running like a straight bowling ball. I learned my form when I got to Oregon, but yeah I was pretty fast.”

Q. Best NFL game you’ve ever played?

JS: “Oddly enough I’ve never been asked that question. Dang. We played (Washington) my second to last year in Carolina. It was a ‘Monday Night Football’ game and I felt like I was in a zone that game and just really understood the (Washington) defense that game for whatever reason. I had a 100-yard game. I didn’t score any touchdowns, but as far as my assignments, I feel like my grade for that game was pretty high. That’s a game that scratches the surface.”

Q. How much do you talk to your old teammate Steve Smith these days? I heard on his podcast that you guys own a Starbucks together.

JS: “I always look up to Smitty and just honored to always be a part of the things that he has going on off the field. We’re both business-savvy, and he’s taught me a lot about my finances. He was the first one that taught me, ‘Hey, don’t buy a bunch of cars,’ and, ‘Make sure you save money and invest it,’ and ‘Make sure you know what’s going on with your financial advisor.’

“All those all those types of things were things I’ve learned from Smitty. Post-football is all about understanding what your next passion is, and watching him navigate life and navigate his passions has been inspirational to watch, and I just try to do my best to create something bigger for my family as I continue to live and digest life.”

Q. Do you see yourself staying in Charlotte for a long time?

JS: “Charlotte is home for us. We’re not going anywhere. I feel like the last nine years I’ve known that I would want to live here. Every time I go somewhere else or visit somewhere, even when I go back to Washington — and Washington is where I’m from — I always think of, ‘Man I can’t wait to get back home.’ And home has always been Charlotte.

“We’re here to stay.”