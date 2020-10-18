Inactive players for Bears vs. Panthers: WR Curtis Samuel out with knee injury

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel will miss Sunday’s game vs. the Chicago Bears with a knee injury. It’s the first time he’ll miss a game since Week 3 of 2018.

Samuel was questionable heading into the game with the injury. The wide receiver has been a key target for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater on third downs this year and is tied for the league lead with 11 third-down receptions.

Expect to see more of wide receiver Seth Roberts with Samuel inactive. Wide receiver Keith Kirkwood is also active for the first time this season after being activated off injured reserve with a broken clavicle.

Second-year quarterback Will Grier is inactive for just the second time this season. P.J. Walker will be the team’s backup quarterback for the first time since Week 2 vs. Buccaneers. Having Walker up indicates that the Panthers expect significant pressure from the Bears due to Walker’s more mobile style of play compared to Grier.

Cornerback Eli Apple (hamstring) will miss a second straight game. He has only played a handful of special teams snaps this season after suffering the injury following his return from injured reserve.

Carolina Panthers inactive players

QB Will Grier

WR Curtis Samuel

CB Eli Apple

G Dennis Daley

DT Woodrow Hamilton

Chicago Bears inactive players

CB Duke Shelley

S Deon Bush

LB Arlington Hambright

WR Riley Ridley

OLB Trevis Gipson