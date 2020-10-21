Panthers mailbag: Thoughts on replacing Tahir Whitehead? Can Carolina make a trade?

After losing the first two football games of the season, the Panthers went on a roll, winning three straight. But that came to an end with Carolina’s 23-16 loss to the Bears in Week 6.

There were quite a few overlapping questions asked for this week’s mailbag, particularly about Panthers linebacker Tahir Whitehead, who has the enormous task of being the middle linebacker to replace the retired Luke Kuechly.

Fans don’t seem thrilled with his performance this season.

On to your questions:

Are you hearing of any potential Panthers trades by the deadline?

I think the Panthers will explore their trade options before the deadline. With defensive tackle Kawann Short out for the season, and defensive end Yetur Gross Matos on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain, I think the two lines, especially defensive line, are areas that they could look to address

However, a trade may come at a high cost, such as a first-round or early Day 2 draft pick. Defensive line is an area that many teams are often looking to address. And I think the Panthers would rather keep their valuable picks than trade for a player that would only help them this season.

But if the team finds an available player that general manager Marty Hurney thinks can help in the future for low cost or if the Panthers can acquire more picks by making a trade, however, the players the Panthers are willing to part with may not be of high interest.

Remember, while the Panthers want to win this year — and think they can — their top priority is building for the long-term.

The Panthers have continued to add practice squad players to the roster to fill holes due to injuries, but some positions where trades may have been more likely in the past (like wide receiver) have suffered injuries. The Panthers will and are exploring trade options, a high-profile trade is unlikely, but the team could address some areas if the right deal came around. — JMA

Will the Panthers consider replacing Tahir Whitehead?

If you’re talking about this season, then no. It’s no secret Whitehead hasn’t played well. Anyone can see it. He’s struggled in pass coverage in particular, and against the Bears, I noticed he had trouble chasing down running backs.

But as of now, he’s the best option the Panthers have at middle linebacker on the roster. The coaching staff also values his leadership. He’s a captain of this team, and a mentor to younger players.

The Panthers have tried to adjust to his deficiencies. For instance, on passing downs, when the Panthers use a Nickel defense and have only two linebackers, they go with Chinn and Shaq Thompson.

Against the Bears last Sunday, Whitehead played in only 58% of the defensive snaps, as opposed to Chinn, who played 95% of the snaps and Thompson, who played every snap.

We had quite a few questions about Whitehead, some that were ugly. I think it’s important to realize that Luke Kuechly was one of the best linebackers to ever play the game. And whoever was the next middle linebacker was never going to be Kuechly.

But Kuechly did things others couldn’t. And to expect Whitehead to live up to those expectations is unfair. The coaches knew he couldn’t live up to that Hall of Fame standard, and Whitehead has said as much.

It’s unlikely he’s going anywhere this year, especially with other teams likely not to have much interest and the Panthers not having significant depth behind him. — JMA

Any thoughts on an Eli Apple sighting? The Panthers are thin in the defensive backfield. If Apple is unable to “go” is a stay on IR possible so they could add a DB to the active list?

Apple returned from injured reserve for the first game he was eligible to after spending the first three weeks on IR with ankle, foot and hamstring injuries during training camp.

But he played just six special team snaps in the Panthers’ Week 4 win over the Cardinals before being ruled out of the game with a hamstring injury. Apple pulled the hamstring that had not previously been injured.

“I don’t get frustrated with players. I get frustrated with a lack of effort, but you have injuries,” Rhule said when asked earlier this month about any frustrations with Apple’s injuries. “I feel bad for players because I see the guys coming in at 6, 6:30 in the morning. I see guys working hard to play. I see the anxiety for players that are trying to get healthy. I see the effort that they give. I never get frustrated. I feel for them, I’m frustrated for them, but I’m never frustrated at them.”

Apple has been inactive in the last two games with the injury, but was a full participant in practice last Thursday and Friday before being deemed questionable for the Week 6 game vs. the Bears.

Because of his participation last week, compared to not practicing at all during the later half of the week leading up to the game vs. the Falcons, Apple appears to be getting healthier. Donte Jackson — who is still dealing with a toe injury — Rasul Douglas, Corn Elder and rookie Troy Pride Jr. are all ahead of him on the depth chart. Injured reserve doesn’t seem likely for now unless there has been a setback from last week. If he plays in New Orleans, he may have more of a special teams role than defensive. His injuries have limited what the coaching staff has been able to see of him. — AG

What Panthers roster changes could we see with injuries & COVID-19 cases popping up?

The Panthers announced these changes before this mailbag was posted.

But to answer your question, the Panthers signed fifth-round pick safety Kenny Robinson and undrafted offensive lineman Sam Tecklenburg from the practice squad. Tecklenburg played for head coach Matt Rhule at Baylor and Robinson is a former XFL player.

The Panthers are also signing safety Sean Chandler off the Giants’ practice squad, though the team has not officially announced it. Both Chandler and Robinson will give the Panthers’ depth at safety with Burris out.

The Panthers had three kickers in to visit yesterday: Casey Bednarski, Taylor Bertolet and Austin Parker.

The team was cautious and closed the facility Monday and Tuesday, but reopened it Wednesday to practice as usual. The Panthers will remain careful and continue the COVID-19 protocols as the league advises. — JMA

Update on the health of Omar Bayless? Any chance the Panthers activate him if healthy with injuries to receiving core?

— Zack Griffin

This is a question I’ve gotten a few times over the last several weeks. Bayless, an undrafted rookie out of Arkansas State, showed potential in a limited number of training camp practices. He had to get knee surgery — no structural damage was found, per a source with direct knowledge — but the Panthers elected to place him on injured reserve prior to the team setting the 53-man roster. That means that they are unable to bring him off the injured list this year. The 2020 season is more of a redshirt year for the receiver who has remained around the team. — AG