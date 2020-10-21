Why Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia is not surprised about the Panthers defense

Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Phil Snow laughed when he was asked about the competitive nature of his family — and how his older sister would probably fight her younger brothers if they were beating her in ping-pong.

He knows who told a reporter that story.

“By the way, my sister, her son is Dustin Pedroia, the baseball player with the Red Sox, and he was really competitive, so he gets that from momma,” Snow said.

Pedroia is a four-time All-Star, four-time Gold Glove winner, a one-time Silver Slugger winner, a two-time World Series champion and a former American League MVP, and he spoke with The Observer over the phone last week about his “Uncle Phil.” Snow is trying to guide a young Panthers defense in his first season with the team. The Panthers are currently ranked 13th in the NFL in total defense.

Here is an excerpt from the conversation with Pedroia:

Jonathan Alexander: I’m sure you have a lot of athletes in the family. What are family gathering like?

Dustin Pedroia: My mom is the oldest out of all her siblings, and she is probably the most competitive. She didn’t let Phil (Snow) or Tim or Dave get away with anything. If you play my mom in ping-pong, tennis, cards or anything, it’s a straight up — you feel like you’re in a fight. It’s crazy. And if you get all of them together, it can escalate quickly. They want to win and they don’t care how they are going to do it.

That’s just how we’ve grown up. ... It didn’t matter if I was playing Wiffle ball in the backyard with my uncles, it was always a competitive environment and you were going to do your best to compete.

JA: What do you think of Uncle Phil coaching the Panthers?

DP: I love it. Obviously, Uncle Phil is my family, and I’ve watched every game he’s coached. I remember when I was a little kid going to Cal-Berkley games when he was there. I remember when I was a little bit older, we’d go to Arizona State and we’d tailgate. And then sure enough, I went on my recruiting trip, and I’ll be honest, he was one of the main reasons I went to Arizona State to play baseball because I had my uncle there, my Aunt Debbie. They were living there.

I would always follow every team he’s coached. And when we find out he was going to go with the coaching staff to coach on the Carolina Panthers, I mean, it’s the highest level and he’s doing what he loves. We’re proud of him every step of the way.

JA: And he’s doing a good job. They had a young defense that people didn’t think was going to be good this year.

DP: He’s going to teach first and foremost. He’s going to put the team in the best situation to succeed. It doesn’t matter if it’s football or anywhere else in life, that’s what he’s going to do. I remember when I was getting recruited to go play baseball, Phil would tell me, ‘Hey, listen, one of the best situations for you is at Arizona State because not only would you be around better players and coaches, have the best weather to continue playing in the fall, but you’ll know if you’re capable enough to play at the next level.’

That’s the way he teaches defense. He’s going to motivate them to play hard every single play. That’s one thing with him, if you play hard, he doesn’t get on you. That’s how it is and how he grew up. That’s why he’s going to be successful. I know you guys are surprised by the way the defense is playing this well this quickly, but he’s got a gift that people gravitate to him and he can find a way to get to them.

JA: That’s interesting you said that, because Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson said the same. He said he’s an “old-school,” coach and the main thing he preaches to his players is to play hard.

DP: It’s like anything. Obviously, in football, if you don’t know the scheme or what’s going on, if you feel indecisive, just go play hard. It’s real simple. It’s like baseball, if you don’t practice 100%, you’re not going to get any better. And football is the epitome of that. If you don’t train, work hard in the weight room, once Sunday comes, the other team is going to be better than you.

You have to find a way to work and do things 100%. That makes you better at anything you choose to do in life. Phil has been like that since he was young.

JA: What’s the biggest thing you’ve taken from watching his coaching career?

DP: Just his ability to get to players. I remember going to the Rose Bowl in ‘97 when he had Pat Tillman and that team. And you look up a few years later and he’s at Temple kind of starting them back up. I think they went (2-10) in the first year. You start to see the young kids they recruited start buying into their program, and sure enough (two years later), they won (10) games. Once they got them to a point where they were going to compete year in and year out, they took the Baylor job.

So I think what I’ve seen the last 10 years is how he’s gotten to places and started a different foundation to what their programs or teams are used to and implemented their own and have the player buy in so fast that they go from having bad teams to success for a long haul. And to do it that quickly is really impressive.

JA: So who is actually the best in the family at ping-pong?

DP: Oh, you’re going to get me in trouble. I would have to say my mom, believe it or not. Because if she’s not going to beat you, she’s going to fight you before it’s over. I’m dead serious about it. She’s flat out crazy. She’s 5-foot tall, takes care of all her brothers, everybody and she’s ready to compete like you can’t believe.

JA: Finally, how would you best describe your uncle?

DP: He’s a hard-working, knowledgeable, caring family guy. He’s the best. He’s a guy you go to when you need anything. I remember when I was a kid, he’d have players over for dinner, being around his kids. He’s just a genuine guy who truly cares for each individual’s success and wants the best for every single player he coaches.