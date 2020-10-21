Panthers place kicker Joey Slye and a 3rd offensive linemen on the COVID-19 list

The Carolina Panthers have placed kicker Joey Slye and offensive lineman Trent Scott on the league’s reserve/COVID-19 list. The team’s facility is remaining open and practice is still scheduled for 2:15 p.m. today.

The list is for players who have tested positive for COVID-19 or have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive. Being in close contact with someone includes being within six feet of them for more than 10 minutes and having direct physical contact with an infected individual during practice.

Since Friday, the Panthers have placed four players on league’s list. Scott is the third offensive lineman, joining Tyler Larsen and Michael Schofield.

A team spokesperson confirmed that Slye and Scott were not in the building Monday or Tuesday. Both of their placements on the COVID-19 list can be backdated to Monday, meaning they have not been ruled out for Sunday’s game in New Orleans. Teams may not disclose why a player has been placed on the list. Slye and Scott were placed on the list due to close contact, per league source.

Players who have been in close contact with an infected individual can return to the facility if five days have passed since the last exposure to an infected individual and they continue to have negative point of care tests during that time frame. They also need to be approved by the team doctors and the NFL Chief Medical Officer, Allen Sills.

The Panthers had three kickers in to visit Monday to start the six-day COVID-19 testing process: Casey Bednarski, Taylor Bertolet and Austin Parker. The team does not have any other kickers on the active roster or practice squad. If Slye is unavailable, one of the three kickers would be available Sunday as long as they test negative for COVID-19 all week. Punter Joe Charlton has high school placekicking experience.

Practice squad offensive lineman Sam Tecklenburg was signed from the practice squad yesterday. The rest of the remaining offensive lineman on the active roster are guards Dennis Daley, John Miller and Chris Reed, tackles Russell Okung, Taylor Moton and Greg Little and center Matt Paradis.

This story is breaking and will continue to be updated.