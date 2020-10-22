Panthers starting cornerback Rasul Douglas misses Thursday’s practice ahead of Saints

The Carolina Panthers (3-3) might be without one of their starting cornerbacks when they face the New Orleans Saints (3-2) on Sunday.

Rasul Douglas, who has started for the Panthers since Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, missed Thursday’s practice. Panthers coach Matt Rhule said Douglas’ absence was not injury-related, adding that he could not elaborate on his absence.

Rhule also said he wasn’t sure whether Douglas would be available Sunday.

Douglas is a big reason the Panthers are ranked in the top 10 in passing defense. He has played well for the Panthers since he was claimed off waivers from the Philadelphia Eagles before the start of the regular season.

He has a team-high six pass deflections, including three last week against the Chicago Bears. He also has 27 tackles, and has recently been tasked with guarding the opposing teams’ best receiver, as cornerback Donte Jackson has been hampered by an ongoing turf-toe injury.

Douglas’ value has been critical for the Panthers’ success in more ways than one. After the Panthers started the season 0-2, Douglas called Rhule to recommend that the Panthers use their upcoming team meetings to get to know each other better. He felt the team was not playing for each other, and reason for that was because they didn’t know each other. The players often credit Douglas’ idea with helping them come together and pull off a three-game winning streak, which was snapped last week.

If Douglas is not available, the Panthers would likely rely on rookie cornerback Troy Pride Jr. to start opposite of Jackson. Because of Jackson’s turf toe, he has had to come out of each game this season.

Cornerback Eli Apple, who been dealing with a hamstring injury but was a full participant in practice this week, is also available.

When the Panthers signed Apple this offseason, the expectation was that Apple would start opposite of Jackson. The coaching staff was attracted to Apple’s size and experience. Though Apple is 25, he’s been in the league since 2016.

But Apple suffered a few nagging injuries, including his hamstring, which kept him out of training camp practices and landed him on the Injured Reserve for three weeks. The Panthers brought in Douglas, who earned the starting spot because of his play.

The Panthers wanted to slowly work Apple back into the lineup three weeks ago against the Arizona Cardinals, but he re-aggravated his hamstring injury on a special teams play in the first quarter. He missed the rest of the game and the following week.

Apple was finally active last week against the Bears. However, he did not play.

When asked about his playing time this week, given the uncertainty of Douglas, Rhule said it depends.

“How big of that role he’ll play ... it’s where he is in relation to other guys, and how healthy they are,” Rhule said Thursday. “We’re looking at Rasul right now, and seeing what his situation will be. I’d say based on practice this week, (Apple) has got fresh legs and he’s ready to play.

“Certainly, when a guy comes back you’d love to ease him in, but that’s maybe not the situation we’re in sometimes.”

Other injury notes

▪ Panthers starting right guard John Miller also missed practice with an ankle injury. Rhule said he is hopeful Miller can play Sunday. But if he cannot go, the Panthers would likely start Dennis Daley, who was on the IR for the first three weeks of the season with a high ankle sprain.

Daley was expected to start this season at left guard before the injury. But offensive guard Chris Reed ultimately won the job.