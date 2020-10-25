Predictions on who will win Saints vs. Panthers game from experts around the nation

Quick history note: The Panthers have played the New Orleans Saints more than any other opponent in franchise history.

Carolina is 25-26 all-time in those games.

The games have always been close. Six of the past 10 games have been decided by five points or less.

So heading into Sunday’s 1 p.m. game, who do the NFL experts like? The 3-3 Panthers or the 3-2 Saints?

▪ Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com picks the Panthers to lose 30-24.

“Whether Michael Thomas returns of not this week,” Rosenthal writes, “the Saints showed promising signs before their bye week. Their defensive line is healthier and more disruptive than it’s been all season. ... When a team like the Panthers needs to win with scheme and coaching because their players aren’t as talented, it’s hard to pick them to win.”

▪ CBS Sports’ Will Brinson sees this game much like Rosenthal, calling Saints 31-24.

▪ And Bill Bender of the Sporting News has the Saints winning by that same score, 31-24.

“Teddy Bridgewater faces his former team,” Bender writes, “and the Panthers will have a challenge against a rested defense that allows 100.2 yards per game. New Orleans’ offense is back on track, and Drew Brees leads the Saints to their third straight victory.“

▪ Four of the six experts at Bleacher Report are leaning toward the Panthers. But all seven experts at USA Today are picking the Saints. Also five of the six experts from Sports Illustrated are going with Drew Brees’ team.

Ditto the three experts from Athlon Sports: all Saints.

And only one of the nine SB Nation experts thinks the Carolina Panthers can win on the road.