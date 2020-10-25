Charlotte Observer Logo
Cam Newton benched, Patriots blown out by 49ers at home

In the words of former Panthers coach John Fox, Cam Newton picked a bad day to have a bad day.

Playing on a nationally televised game on CBS, Newton and the New England Patriots fell to 2-4 for the season and didn’t look good in a blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Newton completed 9-of-15 passes for 98 yards and threw three interceptions. He ran five times for 19 yards before being benched for backup Jarrett Stidham with the Patriots trailed 30-6 at home.

Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who has worked at the Observer since 1988. He’s covered everything from Final Fours and NFL to video games and Britney Spears. Wertz -- a West Charlotte High and UNC grad -- is the rare person who can answer “Charlotte,” when you ask, “What city are you from.” Support my work with a digital subscription
