Cam Newton benched, Patriots blown out by 49ers at home

In the words of former Panthers coach John Fox, Cam Newton picked a bad day to have a bad day.

Playing on a nationally televised game on CBS, Newton and the New England Patriots fell to 2-4 for the season and didn’t look good in a blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Newton completed 9-of-15 passes for 98 yards and threw three interceptions. He ran five times for 19 yards before being benched for backup Jarrett Stidham with the Patriots trailed 30-6 at home.

Cam Newton throws his 3rd INT of the game



