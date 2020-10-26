Christian McCaffrey back at Panthers practice after 5 weeks on injured reserve

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has returned to practice.

McCaffrey spent the last five weeks on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain suffered during the Panthers’ Week 2 loss at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Though he is at practice, McCaffrey has not yet been placed on the designated to return list. When he is, he has 21 days to practice before the Panthers have to make a decision on bringing him back to the active roster. He can be brought back any time during that time period. McCaffrey will not count towards a roster spot until he is officially back on the active roster.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has said he is in no rush to bring the running back until he is completely ready to go.

The Panthers have gone 3-2 without their All-Pro back.

Running back Mike Davis has filled in well for McCaffrey overall. In five starts, he has 70 rushing attempts for 283 yards and two rushing touchdowns, in addition to 29 receptions for 159 yards and two receiving touchdowns. Davis also had his second career fumble in the Week 6 loss to the Chicago Bears.

McCaffrey had not missed a single NFL game, prior to his injury, since being drafted eighth overall by the Panthers in 2017.

The Panthers host the Atlanta Falcons on “Thursday Night Football” this week and then will travel to the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday.

This story is breaking and will continue to be updated.