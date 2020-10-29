Will the Panthers beat the Falcons on national TV? Here are predictions from NFL experts

The Carolina Panthers will have a home game on national TV tonight against the rival Atlanta Falcons.

The Panthers (3-4) are 19-32 all-time against the Falcons. But Atlanta (1-6) is struggling this season, and Carolina won 23-16 in Atlanta Oct. 11.

So, can the Panthers sweep the Falcons this season?

Here’s what some NFL experts think.

▪ CBS’ Pete Prisco likes the Panthers by a score.

“This isn’t a sexy Thursday night game, but it could be a fun one,” he writes. “The Falcons have found all kinds of ways to lose games this season, and I have a feeling they will find a way here too. Teddy Bridgewater will have a good game as Carolina gets back on track after two losses.”

Prisco likes the Panthers to win 30-24.

▪ The Observer’s Scott Fowler is calling for a similar score and result as Prisco is: Panthers 30-26. The Observer’s Alaina Getzenberg thinks it’s Carolina by a touchdown.

▪ The Sporting News likes the home team and the sweep. It picks Carolina 27, Dirty Birds 24.

▪ Nine of the 10 ESPN experts like Carolina.

▪ Eight of the 10 experts at SB Nation are picking the Panthers. All three experts at Athlon Sports are picking Carolina. But NBC Sports is picking the Falcons in a close game.

▪ Nine of the 12 experts at College Football News are picking the Panthers. And the Sporting News likes Carolina, too.

▪ According to NFL Pick Watch, which aggregates experts’ picks nationally, 89 percent think the Panthers move to .500 with a win.