If you haven’t seen this Panthers-Falcons ‘Stranger Things’ hype video, you need to

Pregame hype videos are all the rage right now, and the Carolina Panthers have come up with a pretty good one for tonight’s nationally televised game with the Atlanta Falcons.

It’s got a Halloween theme and vibe, and maybe a bit of the Netflix series, “Stranger Things,” too, but it also shows off the uniform choice for Thursday’s game:

The Panthers will be in all-black.

ʞɔɐlq uᴉ ʞɔɐq pic.twitter.com/98Ev80hsQs — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 29, 2020

The video had gotten nearly a quarter million views by Thursday afternoon. It features prominent shots of the uniform and Bank of America stadium.

The video got a lot of responses from fans, and several pointed to one last uniform change they want the Panthers to make: Add all-black helmets.

All we ask for pic.twitter.com/5CCDRmCQG3 — ßen (@BCAFCBH) October 29, 2020

Tonight’s game kicks off at 8:25 p.m. on FOX (WJZY, Channel 46).