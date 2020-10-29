Inactive players for Panthers vs. Falcons: Russell Okung is out. (No McCaffrey, either)

The Panthers will be without two starters Thursday against the Falcons.

Panthers left tackle Russell Okung, who suffered a calf injury last week against the Saints, is out. Defensive tackle Zach Kerr, who has been dealing with a toe injury is also out. The Panthers are already thin at defensive tackle with Kawann Short out for the season.

Okung missed practice Monday and Tuesday and was listed on the injury report as doubtful Wednesday.

Quarterback P.J. Walker will be the Panthers’ backup behind Teddy Bridgewater for a third straight game and the fourth time this season. Walker gives the Panthers more depth at running back, Rhule has said. All-Pro Christian McCaffrey remains on the designated-to-return list from injured reserve.

Right guard John Miller, who missed last week’s game, will play.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

QB Will Grier

LT Russell Okung (calf)

DB Sean Chandler

OL Mike Horton

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

DT Zach Kerr (toe)

ATLANTA FALCONS

DE Takk McKinley

RB Ito Smith

DT Marlon Davidson

CB Jordan Miller

RT John Wetzel.