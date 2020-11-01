Panthers need defensive line, tight end help, but what makes sense at trade deadline?

The weeks around the NFL’s trade deadline are filled with speculation and players that teams “should” trade for. The media and fans draw up ideal scenarios for addressing various team needs that never come to reality or aren’t even feasible.

This year’s trade deadline, set for 4 p.m. Tuesday, won’t be like other years, because what’s normal in 2020?

Limitations this year

Most of the players acquired via trade right around the deadline won’t be able to play until the following week due to COVID-19 regulations. Roster depth is more important than ever, as the Carolina Panthers can attest from the cornerback rotation in Thursday’s Week 8 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Due to COVID-19 players can become unavailable quickly and teams are left with players out that week.

Another thing to keep in mind is the salary cap. While the Panthers have a limiting league-leading over $50 million in dead cap this year, the salary cap next year is also important as it is likely to decrease due to declined revenues related to the pandemic. Smart spending should continue to be a priority, especially with the Panthers roster expected to continue to transition next offseason.

All of that to say, this year’s trade deadline has a variety of factors that don’t usually come into consideration, and it is likely to be a bit of a quieter time than usual.

Areas of need

The Panthers have plenty of areas that could use some help. A pass-catching tight end would assist this offense that has not gotten tight ends Ian Thomas and Chris Manhertz consistently involved. Cornerback depth is limited after the team released Eli Apple on Tuesday. The defensive line has experienced a number of significant injuries, including tackle Kawann Short having season-ending shoulder surgery and rookie edge rusher Yetur Gross-Matos going on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain.

The team is always looking to improve its lines when possible. General manager Marty Hurney said after the team drafted defensive tackle Derrick Brown with the seventh overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft that he and Rhule believe “you start building from the front.” But finding defensive linemen for a good price is no easy task. Plenty of teams are looking to address that area, while many are holding on to the depth they have up front in an nontraditional season.

Carolina will get a bit of help with a some players expected to return from injury soon like corner Rasul Douglas, who has missed the last two games on reserve/COVID-19 list, and safety Juston Burris (ribs) will likely return down the road.

Addressing the defensive line and tight end situation are among the biggest needs, but the Panthers are not one player away from a Super Bowl appearance or a significant playoff run. Acquiring a veteran player like Rock Hill native safety Stephon Gilmore from the Patriots or injured Eagles tight end Zach Ertz wouldn’t make much sense even if they were available.

Expectations

This team needs to continue to build to get to that point. And any serious acquisition for the Panthers would be someone who is not just a one-year rental, but someone who would help for years to come, especially with less cap flexibility than other teams this year.

As far as interest from other teams in Panthers players? Wide receiver Seth Roberts might have fit the bill, but clearly interest was low as the Panthers released him this week. Someone like veteran linebacker Tahir Whitehead likely won’t get a lot of attention.

Making a trade at the deadline for a player who fills a need would be good for this team and its future. But only if it came at the right price. Teams like the Giants might be more willing to part with talent for draft picks due to the way their season has gone (DL B.J. Hill, DT Dalvin Tomlinson and TE Evan Engram could be intriguing). But the Panthers won’t and shouldn’t give up too much draft capital.

Someone like Browns TE David Njoku, whose name just keeps popping up, is a former first-round pick. The Browns aren’t going to give him up for cheap.

The Panthers are more likely to continue to make smaller moves, like signing former Temple safety Sean Chandler off the Giants practice squad and adding players from their own practice squad. Rhule is evaluating players for the future and clearly isn’t afraid to adjust as seen by Apple and Roberts getting released during a short week. Might as well see what the players on the roster can do.

Draft picks are an important part of building a sustainable program under the process that Rhule and the Panthers are using. Second-round pick Jeremy Chinn is a prime example of that. Holding on to those picks and adding wisely should be a priority.