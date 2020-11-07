Christian McCaffrey back on active roster, expected to play Sunday vs. Chiefs

Christian McCaffrey is officially back.

The Carolina Panthers running back has been added back to the team’s active roster after missing six weeks with a high-ankle sprain. The Panthers went 3-3 without him.

The All-Pro was designated to return last Tuesday and participated in practice every day this week. The Panthers (3-5) had 21 days to place him on the active roster after he was designated.

“(His return) won’t be a minute too early,” head coach Matt Rhule said last week. “We’ll be smart.”

Mike Davis has started in McCaffrey’s place. In six starts, Davis has 83 rushing attempts for 349 yards and two rushing touchdowns, in addition to 30 receptions for 170 yards and two receiving scores. He also had his second career fumble in the Week 6 loss to the Chicago Bears. Rhule said Davis will continue to have a role in the offense when the McCaffrey returns to the offense.

McCaffrey had not missed a single NFL game prior to his injury. He was drafted eighth overall by the Panthers in 2017 and received a four-year, $64 million contract extension this offseason that made him the highest-paid running back in NFL history.

The Panthers will travel to face the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs (7-1) on Sunday.

