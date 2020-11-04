Mock draft has Panthers taking Alabama player who can do what Carolina corners can’t

The Panthers need help on defense.

No surprise here, given it’s how Carolina spent all seven of its 2020 NFL Draft picks on the defensive side of the football, including first-rounder Derrick Brown out of Auburn at No. 7 overall.

The Panthers are young. They’re developing. And they rank 15th in the NFL in total defense entering Week 9 — which isn’t bad considering the low expectations for defensive coordinator Phil Snow’s unit entering the season. Still, they need more talent, and that’s exactly where the experts at Pro Football Focus expect them to use their first-round pick come 2021.

According to PFF’s latest mock draft that was published Wednesday, they project the Panthers to take Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II at 12th overall.

“While I don’t normally advocate for drafting to beat your division, when your division includes physical monsters like Julio Jones, Mike Evans and Michael Thomas, you want some corners that can match them,” PFF’s Mike Renner writes.

Renner pointed out that Panthers cornerbacks Donte Jackson and rookie Troy Pride Jr. aren’t equipped to cover the best wide receivers in the NFC South, but that Surtain, who’s 6-foot-2 and 202 pounds, can. Surtain leads Power 5 defenders with a coverage grade of 89.0 (out of 100) this season through six games.

Wednesday’s Mock Draft was the second PFF has released during the season. Draft order was based off what the order would be should the season end today. In October’s mock draft, the order was based off Super Bowl odds, which had the Panthers taking Penn State linebacker Mikah Parsons fifth overall.

The Carolina Panthers (3-5) play at the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs (7-1) at 1 p.m. Sunday on FOX.