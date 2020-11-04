Panthers starting safety misses practice with injury, status for Chiefs game uncertain

The Carolina Panthers are on pace to get running back Christian McCaffrey sooner rather than later, but one of the team’s best young defensive player’s status is now unknown for Sunday’s game in Kansas City.

Safety Jeremy Chinn missed practice Wednesday with a knee injury. He participated in limited stretching and did a little work to the side.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule said the injury took place during the Panthers’ loss to the Atlanta Falcons last Thursday and is related to an injury Chinn had in college.

“We’ll just kind of play it by ear and see how he feels in the next couple days,” Rhule said.

The second-round pick out of Southern Illinois has 67 tackles, one tackle for loss and two quarterback hits this season. He also has one interception and five passes defensed. He leads the team in tackles and is third in passes defensed.

Chinn is ninth in the league in total tackles and leads all rookies. His 67 tackles are also tied for the ninth-most by a rookie through the first eight games of a season since the merger, per Pro Football Reference.

His contributions have extended to special teams, including getting a direct snap a fake punt vs. the Atlanta Falcons last week that resulted in a first down.

While he is listed as a safety, he plays a variety of roles for the Panthers and is a hybrid player, often lining up in more of a linebacker role and elsewhere on the field.

“I don’t know that any one guy can just because of the versatility. You would just play different people in more traditional roles. You wouldn’t be able to kind of have the hybrid nature of him going from safety to nickel to Will (linebacker). You’d have to just, ‘hey, on this package, here’s our nickel, here’s our Will, here’s our safety.”

Chinn has yet to miss a game this season. He has played the third-most defensive snaps on the team behind Tre Boston and Shaq Thompson (96.4%).

He was named Defensive Rookie of the Month for October and has been in conversations for Defensive Rookie of the Year.