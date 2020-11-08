Inactive players for Panthers vs. Chiefs: Jeremy Chinn will miss game for Carolina

Christian McCaffrey is all set to make his return.

The All-Pro running back is officially active for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. McCaffrey will play for the first time since suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 2.

However, the Panthers will be without the team’s leading tackler in rookie safety Jeremy Chinn (knee). He was questionable for the game with the injury. The Panthers do not have one player that can replace all that he does, instead a combination of players will be used.

Adarius Taylor is starting in his place at weakside linebacker, but a number of players will contribute.

Panthers left tackle Russell Okung (calf) did not travel with the team and will miss a second straight game with the injury. A rotation of Greg Little, Trent Scott and possibly Dennis Daley is expected in his place, but Daley is getting the start.

DE Yetur Gross-Matos is active after coming off injured reserve with a high ankle sprain. DT Zach Kerr (toe) and DE Marquis Haynes (shoulder) are both active after being listed as questionable coming into the game.

Second-year quarterback Will Grier will back up Teddy Bridgewater. P.J. Walker is inactive after backup up Bridgewater in the last three games.

Carolina Panthers

LT Russell Okung (calf)

QB P.J. Walker

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

WR Marken Michel

S Sean Chandler

OL Michael Schofield

DT Bruce Hector

Kansas City Chiefs

WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring)

S Tedric Thompson

LB Darius Harris

DE Demone Harris

OT Mitchell Schwartz (back)

TE Ricky Seals-Jones

DT Khalen Saunders