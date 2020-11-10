Carolina Panthers
Panthers designate Juston Burris to return from IR; Bonnafon back on practice squad
The Panthers designated safety Juston Burris to return from the injured reserve list, the team announced Tuesday.
Burris has 21 days to practice before the Panthers must make a decision on whether to activate him to the 53-man roster.
Burris suffered a rib injury in Week 6 against the Chicago Bears. He was placed on IR, and has missed the past three weeks.
The Panthers also added running back Reggie Bonnafon to the practice squad, removing him from the practice squad IR list. He suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 4.
