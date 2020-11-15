Panthers running back Mike Davis leaves game vs. Buccaneers with injury

Panthers running back Mike Davis exited Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers in the third quarter with what appeared to be a hand injury.

Davis went into the locker room after being looked at by trainers and had his thumb taped. His return status is listed as questionable.

He suffered the injury on second-and-9 play on the Panthers’ first drive of the second half. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater connected with him on a two-yard catch and Davis suffered the injury making the catch toward the Buccaneers’ side of the field.

Davis has six carries for 31 yards and three catches for 8 yards.

The Panthers are without running back Christian McCaffrey (shoulder) today. The backup running backs are Trenton Cannon and rookie Rodney Smith. Wide receiver Curtis Samuel and fullback Alex Armah are also options at running back.

This story is breaking and will continue to be updated.