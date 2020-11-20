Teddy Bridgewater’s status for game vs. Lions remains in doubt with knee injury

Despite being limited in practice all week with a right knee injury, Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has a chance to play in Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions.

The Panthers are being cautious with the quarterback’s injury, but head coach Matt Rhule said Friday that the team has not yet ruled him out. He has been officially listed as questionable.

I feel better. I think he’s getting better. All along I think I’ve felt good about where it’s headed, it’s just a matter of will we have enough time to get him to where he can be,” Rhule said. “I think it will truly be a game-time decision depending on how he feels and how I feel about how he feels.”

He suffered the injury towards the end of the Panthers’ 46-23 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday. Bridgewater was injured on a third-down sack by Jason Pierre-Paul in the fourth quarter with 5:24 remaining in the game. Guard John Miller (knee/ankle) was also injured on the play and is doubtful for this weekend’s game.

In 2016, Bridgewater suffered a devastating injury to his left knee that forced him to miss a large part of two seasons, but he said Thursday that his previous experience helped him realize the newer injury wasn’t as serious.

If Bridgewater is unable to play, the Panthers will decide the backup job between P.J. Walker and Will Grier. Rhule said that he has not yet decided between the two quarterbacks. The team practices Saturday, which will play a role in the decision.

“I think they both have been really good,” Rhule said. “I feel like both guys have had a good week. In my mind, I’m still anticipating, hopeful that Teddy can go, but I have a better feel for the backups and would make that decision public on Sunday.”

