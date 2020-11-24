Panthers Week 15 game vs. Packers moved to Saturday prime time slot

The Carolina Panthers will get another chance at prime time this year.

The team’s Week 15 game against the Green Bay Packers (7-3) has been scheduled for 8:15 p.m. Saturday, December 19. This will be the second straight season the Panthers (4-7) have traveled to play at Lambeau Field. They lost a close game in Green Bay last November, 24-16, coming up about an inch short on a Christian McCaffrey run.

The Panthers also played on Thursday Night Football this year, losing to the Atlanta Falcons at home.

The game had been one of five the NFL was considering for two Saturday time slots the weekend prior to Christmas. Buffalo Bills vs. Denver Broncos will get the other slot at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The Panthers are 2-5 on Saturdays all-time. This will be the team’s first Saturday game since a 2016 loss to the Falcons, 33-16.

After traveling to play the Minnesota Vikings (4-6) this weekend, the Panthers will have a Week 13 bye (latest in the NFL) and then host the Denver Broncos (4-6) prior to the matchup in Green Bay.