Dalvin Cook presents difficult task for Panthers defense coming off its best game

The Carolina Panthers are expected to be without one of the league’s best running backs in Christian McCaffrey for a ninth game this season when they head to Minnesota on Sunday.

They are going to have to face one of the top running backs this season: Dalvin Cook.

Coming into Thursday, Cook led the league in yards per game (118.8) and rushing touchdowns (13). He has averaged 145 rushing yards per game over the last four weeks and has looked almost unstoppable. The Panthers have given up an average of 116.8 rushing yards per game (17th) and are tied for allowing the sixth-most yards per attempt (4.6).

“He’s got great balance, he’s got great speed. He usually doesn’t go down first contact, doesn’t go down by arm tackles. So when you tackle him, you really got to hit him, you got to bring your feet,” hybrid defender Jeremy Chinn said. “He’s explosive. He’ll capitalize on every opportunity.”

Cook leads the league in broken tackles with 27, per Pro Football Reference, and is second in the league in yards after contact (541). Tackling was an issue for the Panthers defense earlier in the season, but it’s something the unit has continued to improve on.

Carolina is coming off its best defensive performance of the season — a shutout win over the Lions — and has limited opponents to 40 yards or less on the ground in two of the last three games.

But stopping Cook is going to be the biggest challenge yet.

“(Cook’s) absolutely fantastic. There’s not a thing that he doesn’t do well. He catches the ball out of the backfield. He’s a great, great wide zone runner, has tremendous vision, runs so hard, runs through contact. When he gets hit, he just pops right back up,” Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said. “He’s certainly one of the best players that we’ve we faced and he’s one of best players I’ve seen. Really respect his game and the way that he plays and how hard he runs.”

More time off for Donte Jackson

Panthers starting cornerback Donte Jackson has dealt with a lingering toe injury. Last week vs. the Lions, the Panthers elected to rest him in an attempt to try and heal the injury.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Jackson will likely miss a second straight game this Sunday and have extra time to recover with the bye week up next. Rhule said the corner felt much better after the extra rest last week.

“Donte’s such a competitor. I know he’d love to play this week. He’s available, I guess, if needed, if something were to happen. But for him to play at the level that he wants to play at, it just seems like it’s working, so another week could really heal him,” Rhule said. “We have an obligation when we can to let guys heal if it’s affecting their play. ... We just have to get the toe to heal on all the parts inside, so that he can run and play his game.”

Jackson has three interceptions this season. No other Panther has more than one. Rookie Troy Pride will start once again in his place and will likely share time with fellow rookie corner Stan Thomas-Oliver opposite starter Rasul Douglas.

Russell Okung on the way back

The Panthers have had a lack of consistency at left tackle this year due to injuries to starter Russell Okung. The 32-year old has been in for just five games and has not played since Oct. 25.

Okung has been limited in practice this week as he continues to recover from a calf injury. There is a chance he plays vs. Minnesota.

“He’s back out there practicing with us. Whether it’s this week or the Denver game, we’ll see if he’s ready,” Rhule said. “We’re kind of monitoring him throughout the week, seeing how he responds to reps, and hopeful that he can play.”

Trent Scott is also get reps this week and is expected to start a third straight game if Okung is unavailable.

Thursday practice

McCaffrey (shoulder) was limited for a second straight practice, but is not expected to play vs. the Vikings. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee) was a full participant and Rhule said looks “ready to roll” for his return to Minnesota.

Offensive lineman Dennis Daley (concussion) and Jackson did not participate in Thursday’s practice. Guard John Miller (knee/ankle) was also a limited participant.