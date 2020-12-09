Panthers signing new kicker is an added pressure for Joey Slye, but it worked last time

Carolina Panthers place kicker Joey Slye (4) walks off the field after missing a field goal at the end of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 28-27. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) AP

Someone other than Joey Slye was attempting kicks at Panthers practice Wednesday.

Carolina signed former CFL kicker Lirim Hajrullahu to the practice squad in advance of the team’s first practice since Slye’s 54-yard miss at the end of the 28-27 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 29. Hajrullahu made 47 of 55 (85.5%) attempts in 2019 with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and has experience punting. He spent time with the Los Angeles Rams in training camp.

The Panthers also tried out former Panther Chandler Catanzaro and Louie Zervos on Wednesday. All three kickers arrived in Charlotte last Thursday to begin COVID-19 testing.

Outside of two misses that would have been NFL records (from 65 and 67 yards), Slye has made 24 of 29 field goals this year. The kick that would have won the game in Minneapolis could have kept the Panthers in the mix for the playoffs before entering their late bye in Week 13. His field goal percentage overall, 77.4%, ranks 23rd.

The team had brought in a COVID-19 emergency kicker, Taylor Bertolet, in case something were to happen to Slye, but Bertolet wasn’t a common participant at practice sessions open to the media. He was typically signed just prior to the game and then promptly released afterward.

Despite Hajrullahu’s appearance taking kicks at practice, Rhule doubled down on the team’s position regarding Slye on Wednesday.

“Joey is our kicker,” Rhule said. “Lirim really impressed everybody at the workout, did a nice job today in practice. He can kick and punt. He’ll be available, but Joey’s our kicker this week.”

For this week, it’s Slye’s job. But his status is a situation to watch going forward. Bringing in Hajrullahu is a level of competition that the Panthers haven’t given Slye this season.

Last year, the Panthers signed Greg Joseph to the team’s practice squad to compete with Slye after he missed three kicks, including a PAT, in a three-point loss in New Orleans. Carolina never used Joseph in a game as Slye finished the remaining five games of the season a perfect 6-of-6 in field goals and 9-9 in point-after attempts.

Over the past two seasons, Slye has made 14 of 21 (66.7%) field-goal attempts in the fourth quarter. That’s tied for the third-worst percentage over that time frame (minimum four field goals made). No kicker has attempted as many fourth-quarter kicks as Slye.

Former Panthers Graham Gano and Harrison Butker are both having success with other teams this season. Gano has completed 26 of 27 field goals with the New York Giants, while Butker has completed 22 of 24 attempts with the Chiefs. Gano was released by the Panthers prior to training camp after dealing with a knee injury, with the team going with Slye instead. Hajrullahu was wearing Gano’s No. 9 jersey at practice.

Slye is in his second NFL season and will become an exclusive rights free agent this offseason, which means if the Panthers offer him a one-year contract and the league minimum, he cannot negotiate with another team. The Panthers can bring him back for a low price.

Rhule has acknowledged that Slye has to develop as a young kicker in his second and grow from the missed kicks. The Panthers’ issues go far beyond just making kicks, but having trust in the team’s kicker going forward is important.

“I’m comfortable with Joey. Joey would be the first guy to tell you he’s got to go make that kick,” Rhule said Monday. “The thing to me is how Joey, and how everyone, responds from what happened. Adversity either steals you and makes you tougher and makes you better or it doesn’t. I have confidence in Joey and it’s really going to come down to where he’s at.”