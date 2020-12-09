Christian McCaffrey has a new injury that he tweaked again during Panthers practice

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has a new injury that could keep him from playing Sunday.

Coach Matt Rhule said McCaffrey has an injury to his quad/thigh that he tweaked in practice Wednesday and was limited. The injury had not previously been made public.

When asked how and when McCaffrey suffered the injury, Rhule said he didn’t know.

“It sounded like it was part of his working out and his training,” Rhule said.

McCaffrey hasn’t played since Nov. 8 when the Panthers played the Chiefs in Week 9. He suffered an AC joint injury on the game’s final drive and missed the next three games. He was expected to return this Sunday against the Broncos, but the new injury puts that in question.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.