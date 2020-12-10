Christian McCaffrey, who has a thigh injury, absent from Panthers practice Thursday

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey scores on a pass reception int the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. rsugg@kcstar.com

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was not at practice Thursday. His status for Sunday’s game against the Broncos remains in doubt.

McCaffrey was limited in practice Wednesday after tweaking a quad injury that he had suffered during the bye week. Panthers coach Matt Rhule said the original injury had taken place while McCaffrey was training.

“At this point I don’t know,” Rhule said Wednesday when asked about McCaffrey’s status for Sunday’s game. “We’ll have to monitor it day by day. I think he might have tweaked it last week. It felt good going into today and then got out there and it got tight on him.”

The running back has missed nine games this season and was expected to return to face Denver. McCaffrey is also continuing to recover from a shoulder injury that he suffered on the final drive of the team’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 8.

He has missed the last three games and missed six earlier in the season due to a high ankle sprain.

This story is developing and will be updated.