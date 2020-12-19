Inactive players for Panthers vs. Packers game: Christian McCaffrey out, Curtis Samuel active

The Carolina Panthers will have one offensive weapon back for Saturday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers, but running back Christian McCaffrey is officially out.

Wide receiver DJ Moore is in the lineup after missing last week’s loss to the Denver Broncos while on the league’s reserve/COVID-19 list.

McCaffrey (quad) was not expected to play with head coach Matt Rhule sharing Tuesday that his odds of playing were slim. This is the 11th game this year he will be out and the second straight with a quad injury that he suffered while working out during the bye week. Running back Mike Davis will start in his place yet again.

Starting defensive tackle Zach Kerr remains on the COVID-19 list, missing a second consecutive week. Offensive lineman Dennis Daley (concussion) did not travel with the team. This will be his third straight game out due to the injury.

Left tackle Russell Okung (calf) is out and Trent Scott will start in his place. The depth at left tackle is limited after second-year tackle Greg Little (ankle) was placed on injured reserve earlier this week. Backup guard Michael Schofield and right tackle Taylor Moton could fill in if needed.

Wide receiver Curtis Samuel (hamstring) is active after being placed on the injury report Thursday.

Carolina Panthers

LT Russell Okung (calf)

QB Will Grier

RB Christian McCaffrey (quad)

DB Natrell Jamerson

OT Aaron Monteiro

G Dennis Daley (concussion)

DE Austin Larkin (shoulder)

Green Bay Packers

QB Jordan Love

CB Josh Jackson

LB Jonathan Garvin

G Simon Stepaniak

TE Jace Sternberger