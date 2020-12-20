Panthers did something important against Packers they hadn’t done much of all season

When Phil Snow was asked last week about the importance getting pressure on Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers, his response was simple and clear.

“Very important,” the Panthers’ first-year defensive coordinator said.

But for the Panthers to get those sacks, Snow said the inside pass rushers must get pressure, too.

“Aaron (Rodgers) does a great job of stepping up in the pocket so you’ve got to get in the paint, so we also need our inside guys to play really well this week in the passing game, so the ball gets out to Brian (Burns),” Snow said Thursday.

Those words now seem prophetic.

The Panthers, who have struggled to generate much pressure up the middle this season, got plenty in Saturday’s 24-16 loss to the Packers thanks to their two starting rookie defensive tackles — Derrick Brown and Braavion Roy.

Brown had two sacks, and another quarterback pressure, which caused a sack. Roy had a few quarterback pressures as well, though he did not record a sack.

In all, the Panthers sacked Rodgers five times and gave themselves a chance, again, to win on the road.

The five sacks were the most the Panthers have recorded this year and the most the Packers have allowed. Oftentimes, the Panthers did it with only a four-man pressure.

“It’s really the first time we got sacks with just a four-man rush,” Panthers coach Matt Rhule said after the game. “As disappointed as we are when we lose, there are some positives.”

Before Saturday’s game, one of the biggest things missing from the Panthers was a pass rush. Outside of Burns, who had two sacks Saturday, the Panthers rarely get to opposing quarterbacks — their defensive tackles.

Defensive tackles Zach Kerr, Kawann Short (before his injury), Brown and Roy had combined for only three sacks this season entering Saturday night

Because of this, opponents have started to double-team Burns, rendering the Panthers’ pass rush ineffective. Last week against the Broncos, because the Carolina defensive line hadn’t applied much pressure all year, Snow tried to blitz more.

That worked some. Rookie linebacker/safety Jeremy Chinn had a sack-fumble against Denver in Week 14. But the over-reliance on the five-man rush eventually hurt them. The Broncos started using screen plays to catch the Panthers off guard, and quarterback Drew Lock threw a career-best four touchdowns in Denver’s 32-27 win.

Saturday against the Packers, all five sacks came on four-man pressures by the Panthers. The five sacks were more than the previous two games (3) combined.

“Them boys just went after (Rodgers),” Panthers cornerback Rasul Douglas said of the defensive line. “I mean, it’s easier because he doesn’t have that much time to sit there and throw the ball wherever he wants to throw, or wait five, six seconds for somebody to go across the field and come all the way back.

“The guys were hunting. It’s better for the defense, the whole defense.”

Rodgers, who is having arguably the best season of his career, was flustered and out of rhythm in the second half. He completed 20 of 29 pass attempts for a season-low 143 yards.

The Panthers have been at their best when they’ve gotten pressure on the quarterback. They recorded five sacks in a 20-0 win over the Detroit Lions in Week 11. But those games have been hard to come by.

Brown said he previously felt like he was too worried about getting sacks, and tried to do more than what he was asked. He said Saturday, he just did his job.

“It felt good,” Brown said of getting the first two sacks of his career. “I feel like the process is working.”

Brown’s pressure helped Burns get a sack, too: The Panthers were trailing 21-3 with 1:50 left in the second quarter when Brown nearly reached Rodgers, forcing him to step up in the pocket. Rodgers stepped up right into Burns, who brought him down. It was the first sack of the day for the Panthers, and the first of five consecutive drives that ended in a punt for the Packers.

“Guys were decisive with their moves,” Burns said. “There wasn’t any guessing. It was like, I’m (about to) do this, and it’s going to work.”

And it did.