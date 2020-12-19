WATCH: Teddy Bridgewater’s disastrous fumble at goal line that led to Packers TD

Green Bay Packers’ Preston Smith sacks Carolina Panthers’ Teddy Bridgewater during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke) AP

It hasn’t been a good couple of weeks for Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

Last Sunday, the Panthers had a chance for a game-winning drive to beat the Broncos and Bridgewater rushed a third down pass, seconds before the two-minute warning -- a play that his coach would scold him after the game for.

On fourth down, he threw a pass well short of the first down marker.

Saturday, in a national prime-time game in Green Bay, the Panthers were trying to rally when Bridgewater made another crucial mistake.

On first-and-goal at the Packers 1, Bridgewater tried to jump over the left side of the line and tried to extend the ball across the goal line. The ball was knocked out of his hands and Packers defensive back Kevin King returned into Panthers’ territory with 7:29 to play in the first half.

Instead of being down 14-10 with a chance to make this a game, the Panthers dug a big hole.

Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay shortly extended the lead to 21-3.

“Remember, Teddy Bridgewater was in New Orleans last year,” NFL Network commentator Kurt Warner said. “This is something that we’ve seen Drew Brees do a million times: Get down here and try to reach that ball up over the top. And as you’re reaching, that’s what these defenders do, reach up and knock the football out. Great play by the Packers defense.”

It was also a play that ended any Panthers momentum as they spiraled toward a third straight loss, a 4-10 record and a top-5 draft pick.

It may have also brought some doubt into Bridgewater’s future as the Panthers’ starter.

Carolina started 3-2 this season and Bridgewater completed 73.5 percent of his passes and averaged 292 yards per game.

In his last seven starts, Bridgewater’s passing yards per game have dipped to 234.6 and his completion percentage has dropped to 68.6.

His passer rating was 101.9 in the first five weeks. It’s been 91.6 in the last seven.