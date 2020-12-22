Carolina Panthers-Washington Football Team game Sunday moved to new time

The anticipated matchup between the Carolina Panthers and the Ron Rivera-led Washington Football team has been flexed to a new time.

The game is now scheduled for 4:05 p.m. and will be broadcast on CBS from FedEx Field. The game had originally been scheduled for 1 p.m.

This will be the first time Rivera has coached against his former team since he was fired in December 2019. The teams are also scheduled to meet in 2021 at Bank of America Stadium.

While the 4-10 Panthers are out of the playoff picture, the NFC East is still up for grabs. Washington (6-8) is currently in the lead and in control of the division. The New York Giants (5-9) face the Baltimore Ravens (9-5) at 1 p.m., but the game between the Philadelphia Eagles (4-9-1) and Dallas Cowboys (5-9) is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. If Washington wins, both Philadelphia and Dallas are eliminated from the playoffs.

This will be the fourth Panthers game this year not in the 1 p.m. window.