Christian McCaffrey doubtful for Sunday’s game vs. Washington, Brian Burns questionable

The Carolina Panthers will likely be without two of their best players this weekend.

Running back Christian McCaffrey (quad) is doubtful for Sunday’s game at the Washington Football Team at 4:05 p.m. on CBS. Defensive end Brian Burns is questionable, although he did not practice all week.

The Panthers will also likely be without rookie corner Troy Pride Jr., who is doubtful. Rasul Douglas is expected to start opposite Donte Jackson at corner. Left Russell Okung (calf) is also doubtful. Trent Scott will start in his place. It will be the eighth game Okung will miss.

Burns, like his teammates, is not expected to play, but if he is able to go, his presence would go a long way. This would be the first game he has missed this season after suffering the knee injury during last Saturday’s loss to the Green Bay Packers. He had two sacks in the game.

Not having Burns on the field will limit what the Panthers can do.

“It really changes our defense,” head coach Matt Rhule said on not having Burns. “We’ve been having a lot of success in our three down package which Brian can get to by just simply standing up and walking out. We have done it with Marquis (Haynes) some, but Marquis, we feel more comfortable with him with his hand in the dirt, so I think we’ll just be a little bit more traditional, take out the three down stuff, play more of the four down stuff.”

Haynes, Austin Larkin, Efe Obada and Yetur Gross-Matos will likely fill in at defensive end.

For McCaffrey, this will likely be his 12th missed game of the season with his third different injury. This is the third game he is expected to be out with the quad injury he suffered during the team’s bye week. Mike Davis will start for him as he has all season.

Rhule declined to say what these injuries mean for the players’ statuses for the last game of the season next week.

“(McCaffrey) wants to play,” Rhule said. “He’s dying to play, but he’s just not quite there yet.”

Larkin (shoulder), defensive tackle Bravvion Roy (knee) and linebacker Adarius Taylor (ankle) are also questionable.