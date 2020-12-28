Panthers can still get third pick. Here are the NFL draft scenarios entering Week 17

Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (12) and his teammates huddle up during an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.) AP

There is no denying it, the Carolina Panthers’ draft positioning took a hit with the win over the Washington Football Team.

With a loss, the Panthers would be sitting at the third overall pick. Now at 5-10, they are in the ninth spot if the season ended today.

But it doesn’t end today. There is one game left vs. the New Orleans Saints at 4:25 p.m. Sunday on FOX.

The first two picks are set — Jacksonville Jaguars (1-14) and the New York Jets (2-13). The Panthers could still get that third overall pick, but it would be difficult. Here’s where they need help from.

With a loss vs. Saints

The third overall pick is within reach at 5-11. They would need all of these events to happen:

▪ Houston Texans (4-11) win over the Tennessee Titans (10-5). Titans are in the playoffs with a win.

▪ Atlanta Falcons (4-11) win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Buccaneers have little to play for as they are already slated for a wild-card spot.

▪ Cincinnati Bengals (4-10-1) win over the Baltimore Ravens (10-5). Ravens are in the playoffs with a win.

▪ Philadelphia Eagles (4-10-1) win over the Washington Football Team (6-9). Washington is in the playoffs with a win.

▪ Detroit Lions (5-10) win over the Minnesota Vikings (6-9). Neither team has anything to play for. If the Panthers were to beat the Saints, a Vikings loss would be a bad thing. With both at 6-10, Minnesota would win a strength-of-schedule tiebreaker and get a better pick.

▪ New York Giants (5-10) win over the Dallas Cowboys (6-9). Both could win the NFC East with a win and some help. This game is tricky for the Panthers, however. If they were to beat the Saints, a Cowboys loss would be a bad thing. With both at 6-10, Dallas would win a strength-of-schedule tiebreaker and get a better pick.

If some, but not all of those events happen, Carolina will at least have a chance to move into the top five. The Lions and Giants currently have a better strength of schedule than the Panthers, which makes things more difficult as it is the first tiebreaker when teams have the same record.

With losses by all of those teams, the best the Panthers could do with a loss is ninth.

With a win vs. Saints

Strength of schedule will not benefit the Panthers here. If they finish 6-10, there is chance they pick as high as even the 15th pick.

Here’s who they would need to win to get some help:

▪ Denver Broncos (6-9) win over the Las Vegas Raiders (7-8). Neither team has anything to play for.

▪ Dallas Cowboys (6-9) — See above.

▪ Los Angeles Chargers (6-9) win over the Kansas City Chiefs (14-1). The Chiefs have locked up the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC.

▪ Minnesota Vikings (6-9) — See above.

▪ San Francisco 49ers (6-9) — The Panthers have a slight edge in strength of schedule, so this game is less important, but a 49ers win over the Seattle Seahawks (11-4), who have already clinched the division, would only help.

▪ New England Patriots (6-8) win over the Buffalo Bills (11-3) in Week 16. If not, a win over the Jets in Week 17.

If all of these teams were to lose and the Panthers win, based on the current strength of schedules, they would move back to the 14th pick.

Current 2021 NFL draft order:

1. Jaguars (1-14)

2. Jets (2-13)

3. Texans (4-11) - Pick is traded to the Miami Dolphins

4. Falcons (4-11)

5. Bengals (4-10-1)

6. Eagles (4-10-1)

7. Lions (5-10)

8. Giants (5-10)

9. Panthers (5-10)

10. Broncos (5-10)

11. Cowboys (6-9)

12. Chargers (6-9)

13. Vikings (6-9)

14. 49ers (6-9)

15. Patriots (6-8)

Week 17 NFL Schedule

Game Time Network Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM CBS Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM CBS Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM CBS Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM FOX New York Jets at New England Patriots 1:00 PM CBS Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants 1:00 PM FOX Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM FOX New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers 4:25 PM FOX Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears 4:25 PM FOX Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos 4:25 PM CBS Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 PM FOX Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams 4:25 PM CBS Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers 4:25 PM FOX Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans 4:25 PM CBS Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts 4:25 PM CBS Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles 8:20 PM NBC