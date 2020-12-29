Fan favorite former Carolina Panthers player announces he’ll soon play his final game

Carolina Panthers (58) linebacker Thomas Davis looks over the New York Jets offense prior to a play on August 26, 2012 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. The Panthers defeated the Jets 17-12. Jeff Siner - jsiner@charlotteobserver.com jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Former Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis has announced that this Sunday’s game with the Washington Football team will be the last regular season game of his career.

The 16-year NFL veteran was selected by the Panthers 14th overall in the 2005 NFL draft out of Georgia. He was in Carolina from 2005-18 and is among the best and toughest defensive players in the franchise’s history.

Davis, 37, contemplated retiring after the 2018 season, however, decided to play a couple more years. He spent 2019 with the Los Angeles Chargers and started all 16 games. He reunited with his old coach Ron Rivera this season in Washington, but has only played in seven games, including being inactive for this past weekend’s matchup against the Panthers. He has six tackles this season.

He won the Walter Payton Man of the Year award in 2014 and is a one-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler.

Davis is second in Panthers’ franchise history in tackles (1,077) behind Luke Kuechly. He has the third-most tackles for loss in team history (68) behind Kuechly and Charles Johnson. He recorded six seasons with 100-plus total tackles, including five straight from 2012-16. No Panther has experienced more postseason games than Davis, who has 66 tackles and two sacks in 11 games, including his start in Super Bowl 50.

The linebacker also set records for his ability to battle back from injury. Davis is the only NFL players to come back and play a full season after three ACL tears on the same knee.