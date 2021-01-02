Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints injury update and scouting report for Week 17

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule wants to beat the New Orleans Saints in Week 17.

Even if a win results in a lower pick in the 2021 draft. To Rhule, the benefits of a win against a playoff team in December far outweigh what they could get in a slightly higher draft pick.

“I’ve been preaching to our team, if you want to be a champion it’s the way you play at the end of the season, and at the end of games,” Rhule said. “These are opportunities for us to learn how to win.”

A game against the Saints (11-4), who are poised to make the playoffs and hope to secure a first-round bye, would be a big test. The Saints won the first game in Week 7, 27-24, in New Orleans.

The game will be at Bank of America Stadium.

Let’s break down the matchup:

When the Panthers have the ball ...

The Panthers found success running the football in Week 16, but it won’t be as easy Sunday. The Panthers will be without Christian McCaffrey and backup running back Mike Davis, who are both nursing injuries. This will be the 13th game McCaffrey has missed this season with various injuries.

Davis, who has 1,005 yards from scrimmage this season, suffered an ankle sprain last week against the Washington Football Team.

The Panthers will likely rotate carries between Rodney Smith, Alex Armah Jr., Curtis Samuel and Trenton Cannon.

The Saints rank No. 3 in the league in total defense. They allow 310 yards per game and rank in the top five against the run and the pass. The defense was critical to helping the Saints stay atop the NFC standings when quarterback Drew Brees went out with broken ribs.

Without two of the Panthers’ top playmakers, they will likely have to pass to win. Quarterback Bridgewater must be better than he has been in recent games. He has one passing touchdown in the past three games.

Advantage: Saints

When the Saints have the ball ...

Saints running back Alvin Kamara was reportedly placed on the COVID/reserve list Friday afternoon, meaning he won’t play Sunday.

He tied an NFL record with six touchdowns last week in a 52-33 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Still, the Saints offense will be dangerous. Brees is back and receiver Emmanuel Sanders, who missed the first matchup while on the COVID/reserve list, will play.

The Saints average 29.9 points per game, which is ranked fourth in the league. The Panthers allow 24.6 points per game, which is 18th in the league.

The good news for the Panthers is cornerback Donte Jackson has been playing some of his best football of the season in recent games. Opponents have completed only 55% of the passes thrown his way. The bad news is defensive end Brian Burns is doubtful for Sunday’s game with a shoulder injury.

Advantage: Saints

When they kick ...

Panthers kicker Joey Slye hasn’t been good this season, making only 80% of his kicks.

But undrafted rookie punter Joseph Charlton has been a pleasant surprise. He won NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in last week’s 20-13 win over Washington. All five of his punt attempts were downed inside the 20-yard line.

Three of those punts were inside the 10.

New Orleans kicker Wil Lutz has had his struggles, as well. He is making 80.8% of his kicks.

Panthers-Saints prediction

The Panthers put on an impressive performance and beat a Washington team last Sunday that was playing its best football for weeks. They’ll need a similar performance Sunday to have any chance against the Saints.

Kamara is one less problem they have to worry about, but that only cancels out Brian Burns’ loss

The Panthers may have trouble keeping up with the Saints, who still have enough weapons to pick apart a defense.

The Pick: Saints 30 Panthers 21

Injury report

Panthers: RB Mike Davis (ankle) DOUBTFUL, RB Christian McCaffrey (thigh) DOUBTFUL, DE Brian Burns (shoulder) DOUBTFUL, LT Russell Okung (calf), CB Troy Pride Jr. (hip) DOUBTFUL, DE Efe Obada (shoulder/toe) QUESTIONABLE, DE Yetur Gross-Matos (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE.

Saints: TE Josh Hill (hand) OUT, S Marcus Williams (ankle) OUT.