Saints vs Panthers inactive players: Christian McCaffrey and Mike Davis are out

There will be a shortage of running backs on the field when the Carolina Panthers (5-10) host the New Orleans Saints (11-4).

The Panthers will be without Christian McCaffrey for a 13th time this season, while his backup Mike Davis will miss his first game of the season with an ankle injury. Undrafted rookie Rodney Smith will get his first career start.

On the other side, the Saints will be without their running back room due to COVID-19 protocols. Alvin Kamara, Latavius Murray, backup Dwayne Washington, fullback Michael Burton, running backs coach Joel Thomas and safety D.J. Swearinger will be all be absent from the game due to issues related to COVID-19.

Running back/wide receiver Ty Montgomery, backup quarterback Taysom Hill and practice squad running back Tony Jones will all be available.

With Russell Okung out for his ninth game of the year, Michael Schofield will start at left guard. He has never started an NFL game at the position, traditionally playing guard and right tackle.

Defensive end Brian Burns will miss his first game of the season. Marquis Haynes will start in his place.

Carolina Panthers

RB Christian McCaffrey (quad)

RB Mike Davis (ankle)

DE Brian Burns (shoulder)

LT Russell Okung (calf)

QB Will Grier

DT Woodrow Hamilton

DB Natrell Jamerson

New Orleans Saints

TE Josh Hill (hand)

S Marcus Williams (ankle)

WR Jake Kumerow

C Will Clapp

OL Derrick Kelly

DL Malcolm Roach